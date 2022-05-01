Gujarat celebrates foundation day, CM inaugurates science centre in Patan

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted people on the state's foundation day on Sunday and praised the hard-working citizens of the state for its development.

Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed on this day after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

''On Gujarat's Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a Regional Science Centre in Patan,'' an official release said. Patan has located some 130 km from Ahmedabad.

This is one of the four regional science centers established in Gujarat to promote scientific temperament among the people, especially children, the release said.

Patel took to Twitter to wish citizens on the statehood day and said the ''hard-working and forward-looking people'' of Gujarat have made the state and the country attain recognition in the world.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who hails from Gujarat, also extended greetings to the people of the state on its establishment day. ''The hardworking people of Gujarat who have imbibed thoughts of Gandhiji and Sardar Patel have given new direction and speed to the development of India. The BJP government under (Prime Minister) Modiji is committed towards the overall development of Gujarat,'' Shah tweeted.

In the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also hails from Gujarat, in a tweet said, ''On Gujarat's Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments. May Gujarat keep progressing in the coming years.''