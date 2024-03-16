  • Menu
Gujarat govt extends till Sep 30 cent pc penalty waiver in older schemes of Housing Board

The Gujarat government on Saturday extended the 100 per cent penalty waiver until September 30, in the old schemes of the Gujarat Housing Board and Slum Clearance Cell, which is set to bring relief to thousands.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's decision to extend the Chief Minister’s Incentive Compensation Scheme is set to assist around 61,310 families.

To aid the beneficiaries unable to meet their installment obligations, the Gujarat government also introduced a new policy that will reduce the interest on remaining penalties for those who have lagged in their payments, officials said.

Additionally, the scheme allows homeowners to clear their debts and obtain their property ownership documents.

