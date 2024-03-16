Live
- 30 Indian startups secure $287 million funding this week
- Google adds input numbers to slider controls on Docs, Slides
- Former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav joins BJP in Jaipur
- Microsoft Resumes Plugging Pop-up Ads into Google Chrome on Windows Devices
- Six Indian Athletes Partners with Britannia to Fuel India's Hunger for Gold
- Maharashtra govt extends Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme up to June 2024
- Is Pooja Hegde Replacing Samantha in Nandini Reddy's Movie?
- Gujarat govt extends till Sep 30 cent pc penalty waiver in older schemes of Housing Board
- Andhra Pradesh to go for polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13
- 7-phase polling for Lok Sabha from April 19, results on June 4
Just In
Gujarat govt extends till Sep 30 cent pc penalty waiver in older schemes of Housing Board
Highlights
The Gujarat government on Saturday extended the 100 per cent penalty waiver until September 30, in the old schemes of the Gujarat Housing Board and Slum Clearance Cell, which is set to bring relief to thousands.
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Saturday extended the 100 per cent penalty waiver until September 30, in the old schemes of the Gujarat Housing Board and Slum Clearance Cell, which is set to bring relief to thousands.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's decision to extend the Chief Minister’s Incentive Compensation Scheme is set to assist around 61,310 families.
To aid the beneficiaries unable to meet their installment obligations, the Gujarat government also introduced a new policy that will reduce the interest on remaining penalties for those who have lagged in their payments, officials said.
Additionally, the scheme allows homeowners to clear their debts and obtain their property ownership documents.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT