Gunfight erupts in South Kashmir

Srinagar: A gunfight has erupted between terrorists and security forces at Baragam area of Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Baragam area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.