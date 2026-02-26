Gurdaspur cops killing case: Punjab Police shoots dead 1, nabs another

The Punjab Police shot dead a man in an encounter and arrested another for their alleged involvement in the murder of two policemen in Gurdaspur, an officer said on Wednesday. Three people carried out the killings at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by spy agency ISI, the officer said. The third accused is still at large, and a hunt for him is on, the officer said.

The Punjab Police identified the three as Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21), both residents of Adhian village, and Dilawar Singh (19), a resident of Alinangal village. On Sunday, assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost in Adhian village, about 2 km from the international border.

Speaking to reporters in Gurdaspur, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said they had arrested Dilawar Singh and Ranjit Singh in connection with the murder and found that they were in touch with Pakistan-based and ISI-backed handlers to kill the policemen.

He said that Ranjit told the police that he had concealed the weapon used in the crime in an area under the Behrampur Police Station jurisdiction. When a team of police was taking him for the recovery of the weapon, the police car overturned near Galrhi village because of fog.

Taking advantage of it, Ranjit managed to flee, Goel said. After the escape, police sounded a red alert in the area, he said.