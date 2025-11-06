‘Guru Nanak’s msg of unity defines India’s social fabric’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Guru Nanak Dev’s message of unity, equality and service continues to define India’s social fabric even after five centuries.

Speaking at a function organised at DAV College in Lucknow to mark the 556th Prakash Parb of Guru Nanak Dev, “The sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus and other great saints are a timeless source of inspiration.”

Adityanath also paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib and Sikh Gurus.

“The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji remain a guiding light for society. The Sikh Guru’s message of unity, equality, and service continues to define India’s social fabric even after five centuries,” he added.

Calling for unity and strength in faith, the CM said, “At a time when incidents of religious conversions are witnessed in some regions, we must strengthen the Sikh principles of unity, service and brotherhood. If there is any weakness in society, it is our responsibility to remove it.”

He added that Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, by founding the Khalsa Panth, had united people from all sections of society.

“As long as we remain strong and united, everyone will respect our faith and we must rekindle that same spirit of courage and togetherness today,” Adityanath asserted.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a great spiritual luminary of India who, more than 500 years ago, gave the message of social organisation, equality and selfless service. His teachings form the very foundation of India’s social order,” he said.

Recalling the turbulent times during Guru Nanak Dev’s era, he said, “When the country was trembling under the invasions of foreign aggressors like Babur... when temples were being destroyed and faith was under attack, Guru Nanak Dev Ji fearlessly guided the society. He taught people to share their meals, help the poor and build a united community.”

He said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s life exemplified the resilience of India’s saintly tradition.