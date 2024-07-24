Live
- Don’t level false charges, will make audio tapes public: Maha DY CM to Anil Deshmukh
- Football: Real Madrid bid Nacho emotional farewell after 23 years at club
- Kamala Harris trumps Donald among Indian-Americans, shows internal poll
- Typhoon buffets Philippines, killing at least eight
- Wanted Maoist with Rs 2 lakh reward lays down arms in Maharashtra
- Sharmila inspected the waterlogged crops
- Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji killing Afzal Khan to be installed at Pratapgad Fort
- Most drylands worldwide unprotected from human activities, endangering biodiversity: study
- Union Budget: What is the Rs 5,000 monthly stipend for 1 cr internships
- Unilever to slash some 3,000 office jobs in Europe by end of 2025
Just In
Gurugram: 2 held for killing man on suspicion of extramarital affair
Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a person over an extramarital affair at Shikohpur village in Gurugram district, the police said on Wednesday.
Gurugram: Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a person over an extramarital affair at Shikohpur village in Gurugram district, the police said on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Ajay and his friend Sanjay, a native of Bihar.
On July 21, the police received information about a body found in Shikohpur village. The deceased's brother identified the victim as Sanoj, a resident of Bihar, on Tuesday.
He alleged that his brother was beaten and abused by some persons who might have killed him.
During the investigation, the police traced the accused and nabbed them from Sukhrali village on Wednesday.
The accused revealed that they killed Sanoj as Ajay suspected him of having an affair with his wife, the police said.