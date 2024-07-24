  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Gurugram: 2 held for killing man on suspicion of extramarital affair

Gurugram: 2 held for killing man on suspicion of extramarital affair
x
Highlights

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a person over an extramarital affair at Shikohpur village in Gurugram district, the police said on Wednesday.

Gurugram: Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a person over an extramarital affair at Shikohpur village in Gurugram district, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ajay and his friend Sanjay, a native of Bihar.

On July 21, the police received information about a body found in Shikohpur village. The deceased's brother identified the victim as Sanoj, a resident of Bihar, on Tuesday.

He alleged that his brother was beaten and abused by some persons who might have killed him.

During the investigation, the police traced the accused and nabbed them from Sukhrali village on Wednesday.

The accused revealed that they killed Sanoj as Ajay suspected him of having an affair with his wife, the police said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X