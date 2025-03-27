Gurugram: Anti-encroachment drive continues on Sheetla Mata Road

Gurugram : The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) continued with its rigorous anti-encroachment drive on Sheetla Mata Road for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

About 1 km road stretch on one side of this key road was covered during Thursday’s drive. Nodal Office for removing encroachments in Gurugram and DTP GMDA, R.S. Batth, along with the Enforcement Wing of GMDA and MCG officials, conducted the demolition drive.

At least 50 police personnel also accompanied the teams in the drive, wherein encroachment done by over 150 shop owners in the marble market was cleared.

The material/products which were on display in front of their shops were removed. Additionally, tin sheds and advertisement boards were razed to clear the public spaces.

Moreover, any unapproved stairs/steps which were constructed by the show owners were also dismantled. Furthermore, the repair shop owners were asked to clear the roads, and it was directed that only one vehicle space shall be given for repair purposes.

R.S. Baath said that an area up to at least 10 feet away from the main road should be made encroachment-free to facilitate improved traffic movement and avoid any jam-like situation.

“We will continue our action against encroachment and ensure that no public or government land is occupied illegally. Warnings have been issued prior to the drives, and strict action is being taken against the violators,” said Baath.

In two days of the demolition drives conducted by GMDA on Sheetla Mata Road, illegal tin sheds constructed by 220 shopkeepers and other encroachments on this critical stretch were removed.

The development authority intensified its action against encroachment and had conducted the first-ever enforcement drive on Sheetla Mata Road on Wednesday.

The officials said that several complaints had been received from citizens regarding illegal developments along this key stretch, which were also hampering traffic movement during the peak commuting period.

Shyamal Misra, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, had also directed that necessary action must be taken to clear the rampant encroachment on Sheetla Mata Road, which is amongst the key roads in the city.