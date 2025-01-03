Guv-designate Hari Babu arrives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The newly appointed Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati arrived at Bhubanes-war airport here on Thursday. Upon arrival at the airport, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and other ministers.

A Guard of Honour was given to the new Governor at the airport from where he proceeded to the Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Odisha Governor. Kambhampati later headed to Puri and offered prayers to the holy triad at the Jagannath Temple. He will stay overnight at Raj Bhavan in Puri. He is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar, where he will take the oath at 10.15 am on Friday. The Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court will administer the oath at a ceremony at Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu had on December 24 appointed Mizoram Governor Kambhampati as the new Governor of Odisha. He will replace Raghubar Das, who recently relinquished his post citing per-sonal reasons. Kambhampati holds a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Andhra University. He has also completed ME in Electrical and Control Systems and done PhD in Control Sys-tems from Andhra University. He also worked as an Associate Professor for 24 years in Andhra Uni-versity Engineering College. Kambhampati served as the Andhra Pradesh BJP president from 2014-2018.

After serving Mizoram for more than three years and five months, Kambhampati left the northeastern State on Thursday to assume the gubernatorial post of Odisha. A ceremonial send-off function hosted by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma was organised at the State’s lone airport in Lengpui, around 30 km from the State capital Aizawl. In his ceremonial send-off function, Kambhampati expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and affection he received dur-ing his tenure in Mizoram.