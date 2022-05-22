  • Menu
H2S2, UNICEF INDIA, Youth for Water join hands for plastic-free Kapilash

H2S2, UNICEF INDIA, Youth for Water join hands for plastic-free Kapilash
Highlights

Kapilash, the abode of Lord Chandrasekhar is famous for attractive nature’s lap tourism.

Dhenkanal: Kapilash, the abode of Lord Chandrasekhar is famous for attractive nature's lap tourism. To keep it away from plastic and garbage, UNICEF India in collaboration with Helping Hand Socio Specific (H2S2) youth organisation and Youth for Water launched a campaign drive for plastic free Kapilash.

A group of 100 volunteers climbed 3.5 km in KAPILASH and cleaned the hills in and around the temple by lifting garbage under the banner of Trek and Plugging. Award-winning cadets Pravsini Parida and Pritimayee Mohanty joined hands in the campaign.

