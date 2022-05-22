H2S2, UNICEF INDIA, Youth for Water join hands for plastic-free Kapilash

Dhenkanal: Kapilash, the abode of Lord Chandrasekhar is famous for attractive nature's lap tourism. To keep it away from plastic and garbage, UNICEF India in collaboration with Helping Hand Socio Specific (H2S2) youth organisation and Youth for Water launched a campaign drive for plastic free Kapilash.

A group of 100 volunteers climbed 3.5 km in KAPILASH and cleaned the hills in and around the temple by lifting garbage under the banner of Trek and Plugging. Award-winning cadets Pravsini Parida and Pritimayee Mohanty joined hands in the campaign.