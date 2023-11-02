Half-burnt body of woman found in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP): The police have recovered the half-burnt body of a woman from an unclaimed trolley bag on Thursday from Sisana village of Baghpat district.

The woman has not been identified yet though she is said to be around 28 years of age.

According to the police, after getting information from the villagers, a half-burnt body of a woman was recovered from inside an abandoned trolley bag in the cremation ground of Sisana village under Kotwali Baghpat police station. Baghpat Senior Superintendent of Police, Arpit Vijayvargiya, said that on receiving the information, the local police team along with the forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence for further investigation. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

He said: "It appears that the woman was murdered by someone she knew and to hide her identity, her body was doused with petrol and burnt. The field unit of the police has started the work and CCTV camera footage of the surrounding areas is also being scrutinised."

Two police teams have been formed to identify the body and solve the case.