Haryana BJP MP Joins Anil Vij In Tweeting Support For Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level has remained silent regarding the sexual harassment allegation against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Hisar, Haryana, expressed his dismay on Twitter, calling the act of forcing internationally awarded athletes to immerse their medals in the Ganga river "absolutely heartbreaking."



Leading the protest are three of India's top wrestlers - Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia - all hailing from Haryana. They have accused the Indian government of not adequately addressing their allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP and the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

BJP MP Brijendra Singh, representing the Hisar constituency in Haryana, took to Twitter to express his empathy, stating that he felt the pain and helplessness of wrestlers forcing them to drown their medals anf called tbe incendent as 'heartbreaking.'

I feel the pain and helplessness of our wrestlers forcing them to the brink of throwing away their lifetime of hardwork- the medals from Olympics, CWGs, Asian Games in the holy Ganga.



Absolutely heartbreaking. — Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) May 30, 2023

The tweet from the BJP MP is among the few reactions from party members who are not condemning the wrestlers' protest but rather showing support. This response stands in contrast to the position taken by other BJP members, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



The physical handling of the protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police on May 28 has drawn condemnation from international organizations such as the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The UWW has even threatened to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if elections are not held promptly.

Brijendra Singh's tweet comes at a time when the BJP is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and the Haryana Assembly Elections scheduled for 2024.

Singh's tweet sheds light on the situation that has “forced them to the brink of throwing away their lifetime of hardwork — the medals from Olympics, CWGs and Asian Games — in the Ganga."

Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij have also expressed their support for the protesting athletes. In early May, Vij declared his backing for the sportspersons agitating against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over harassment allegations. He offered to take the matter to higher authorities for an amicable resolution.

However, it is worth noting that the Haryana BJP leadership has not yet officially taken a stance on the issue, despite the growing support for the wrestlers. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has refrained from intervening, stating that "the issue is not related to Haryana" but rather the players' teams and the central government.

Singh has raised the matter with BJP President JP Nadda, emphasizing that the party's reputation is at stake and that the protest requires an immediate resolution, as reported by the Indian Express.

Haryana BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar also informed the newspaper that he discussed the issue with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, underscoring the wrestlers' right to justice.

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers have returned to Haryana from Haridwar after farm leader Naresh Tikait prevented them from discarding their medals in the Ganges river. All wrestlers, except Sakshi Malik, have returned home to Haryana.