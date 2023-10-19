Haryana CM hikes stipend of Asha workers

Live
Highlights
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while giving pre-Diwali gift to Asha workers, on Thursday announced an increase of Rs 2,100 in the monthly stipend, taking it to Rs 6,100.
He also announced a retirement benefit of Rs 2 lakh for them.
Khattar made this announcement at a meeting with Haryana ASHA Workers’ representatives.
The Chief Minister said that a letter will be written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to augment the incentive amount for ASHA workers.
Notably, ASHA workers are already provided with Rs 3 lakh in case of their demise during service.
