  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Haryana CM hikes stipend of Asha workers

Haryana CM hikes stipend of Asha workers
x
Highlights

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while giving pre-Diwali gift to Asha workers, on Thursday announced an increase of Rs 2,100 in the monthly stipend, taking it to Rs 6,100.

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while giving pre-Diwali gift to Asha workers, on Thursday announced an increase of Rs 2,100 in the monthly stipend, taking it to Rs 6,100.

He also announced a retirement benefit of Rs 2 lakh for them.

Khattar made this announcement at a meeting with Haryana ASHA Workers’ representatives.

The Chief Minister said that a letter will be written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to augment the incentive amount for ASHA workers.

Notably, ASHA workers are already provided with Rs 3 lakh in case of their demise during service.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X