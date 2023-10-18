Haryana CM to open Balramji Das Tandon cricket meet

Chandigarh: The third edition of the Balramji Das Tandon Memorial Boys under-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament will be played from October 19 to November 1 and will be inaugurated by Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

UT Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon told the media 10 teams from nine cricket boards are participating in this BCCI-approved tournament.

They include two teams from Chandigarh. The others are from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Goa, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Tandon said besides the BCCI, the UTCA has been endeavoring that with the strong foundation of junior cricket the country will get the best talent in the future.

“Organising junior cricket tournaments is also important in the domestic calendar.” He said the scope of this tournament has been increasing since previous editions.

In the first edition, only local teams from Chandigarh participated, while in the next edition, six major teams from north India participated in which Haryana emerged as champion.

The tournament will be played across five venues in the tricity. Each match will last for two days with 90 overs being bowled each day.