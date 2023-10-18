Live
- Chinese chip equipment makers grab market share as US tightens curbs
- Two months after 'ghar-wapsi', former Madhya Pradesh MLA, wife quit BJP again
- Taxi driver’s murder: Delhi court sends accused to judicial custody
- Vote for BRS will be vote for BJP, says Rahul in Telangana
- Delhi L-G enhances eligibility criteria for obtaining AMR to Kashmiri migrant families
- Punjab CM indulging in drama by advertising prayer at govt's expense
- Massive fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Delhi
- India’s foodgrain production shoots up to record 329.7 million tonnes for 2022-23
- Men's ODI WC: 'Never sledge Virat as he gets pumped', says Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of India clash
- Rs 900cr black money trail detected in I-T raids in TN, Puducherry
Just In
Haryana CM to open Balramji Das Tandon cricket meet
The third edition of the Balramji Das Tandon Memorial Boys under-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament will be played from October 19 to November 1 and will be inaugurated by Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Chandigarh: The third edition of the Balramji Das Tandon Memorial Boys under-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament will be played from October 19 to November 1 and will be inaugurated by Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
UT Cricket Association (UTCA) president Sanjay Tandon told the media 10 teams from nine cricket boards are participating in this BCCI-approved tournament.
They include two teams from Chandigarh. The others are from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Goa, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.
Tandon said besides the BCCI, the UTCA has been endeavoring that with the strong foundation of junior cricket the country will get the best talent in the future.
“Organising junior cricket tournaments is also important in the domestic calendar.” He said the scope of this tournament has been increasing since previous editions.
In the first edition, only local teams from Chandigarh participated, while in the next edition, six major teams from north India participated in which Haryana emerged as champion.
The tournament will be played across five venues in the tricity. Each match will last for two days with 90 overs being bowled each day.