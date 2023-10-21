Haryana CM visits violence-hit Nuh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited Nalhar village in Nuh district that was hit by violence on July 31.

He performed puja at the Nalheshwar Mahadev Temple for happiness and prosperity.

During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with local residents. He also visited the residence of Shakti Singh, a resident of Bhadas village, who lost his life in the violence and offered condolences to the family.

He assured his wife and family members of the government's support.

The Chief Minister issued directions to the officers concerned while fixing the accountability and responsibility of the district administration to ensure the future education of Shakti Singh's children.

Khattar emphasised the government's sensitivity to the people affected by the violence. Compensation is being provided to the families of those who suffered losses of life and property through the e-khastipoorti portal, with some cases still under investigation.

Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone of the Yagyashala at the Gurukul in Bhadas village.

While returning after meeting the family of the violence victim, the Chief Minister gave a surprise to the children after he specially stopped his convoy to interact with them. He enquired about their education and motivated them to join the armed forces to serve the nation.