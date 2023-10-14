Live
Just In
Haryana cyber helpline protects Rs 4 cr from frauds
By redressing 6,247 complaints received through the cyber helpline number last month, over Rs 4 crore was saved from frauds, a record figure this year, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said on Saturday.
Sharing details, a spokesperson said to address cyber fraud complaints, manpower has been increased on the helpline number 1930.
An action plan was prepared at a meeting with private bank officials under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police so that the bank employees and the cyber helpline team could take prompt action.
In August, 6,064 complaints were received on the cyber helpline. By taking action, the frauds of Rs 3.78 crore were saved.
The Director General of Police believes to stop cyber crime.
"It is necessary to take immediate action on the complaint."
The DGP said: "It was challenging to resolve the complaints received late at night or on holidays. To solve this, bank employees were asked to appoint their nodal officers even on holidays. As a result, over Rs 35 lakh was saved from fraud in September compared to the previous month."
"To make the helpline more effective, a team of HDFC Bank employees visited the office of Cyber Helpline this month. During the visit, they understood in detail the working system done through the cyber helpline," Shatrujeet Kapur said.