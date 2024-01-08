Live
- $3,499 Apple’s mixed reality headset Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2
- Bengal LoP writes to I-T Dept, seeks probe against Abhishek Banerjee on funding source for govt scheme
- ‘Worship your body’: Rubina Dilaik gives glimpse into her postpartum journey
- PIL against Pontiff dismissed by HC
- UKK Season 2: Gujarat Giants go top with dominating win over Telugu Yoddhas
- Odisha: Former minister Balabhadra Majhi quits BJD
- 79% Americans think surgery for weight loss should be last resort: Study
- 500 women students of Haryana university accuse professor of sexual harassment
- Bihar ACS Pathak goes on leave after fracas with prominent Patna doctor
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached 11 cr people in last 50 days: PM Modi
Just In
Haryana govt instructs NHAI to acquire land for Khedki Daula toll plaza
D.S. Dhesi Principal Advisor for Urban Development of the Haryana government on Monday instructed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the process of acquiring the land of the toll plaza which being shifted from Khedki Daula to Pachgaon on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
Gurugram: D.S. Dhesi Principal Advisor for Urban Development of the Haryana government on Monday instructed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the process of acquiring the land of the toll plaza which being shifted from Khedki Daula to Pachgaon on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
Dhesi said that Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has transferred the land documents to NHAI for the toll plaza in Pachgaon.
“NHAI has to complete the acquisition process and start the work,” he said.
He said that the service road of Dwarka Expressway should also be opened for the convenience of motorists in Gurugram city.
The NHAI officials have informed Dhesi that this road is currently being audited and it will be opened soon during a meeting which was organised on Monday regarding the major roads of Gurugram.
Dhesi, during the meeting, also directed the NHAI officials to construct an over bridge for pedestrians near IMT Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
He also said that an elevated road will also be built at the spot by June.
Dhesi also instructed the officials to complete the Gurugram-Pataudi road soon.