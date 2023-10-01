Live
Haryana to establish shooting ranges: Khattar
In a significant move to promote sporting talent, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the establishment of shooting ranges in major towns and cities.
Interacting with the media during Rahgiri event in Rohtak city, he said sportspersons from the state have consistently brought glory to both the state and the nation with performances on the national and international levels.
He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s global image has seen significant improvement, and the country has joined the world's top five nations.
He lauded the remarkable performance of Indian shooters at the Asian Games in China. He highlighted the state government's commitment to securing the future of athletes through the implementation of sports policies.
Khattar Rahgiri programs serve as a source of momentary respite from life’s stresses, revitalising and energising participants.
He underscored the government's efforts to raise awareness about drug-free campaigns through various initiatives, highlighting the effective role of Rahgiri programs in public awareness.
He said the government has initiated the procurement of paddy, with a particular focus on ensuring high-quality standards.