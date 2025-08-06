Haryana to host 18th Urban Mobility India conference in Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana will host the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference-cum-exhibition from November 7-9 in Gurugram.

The preparations for this mega event were reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Wednesday.

The UMI Conference is a flagship annual event organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and serves as a globally recognised platform for stakeholders to deliberate on emerging issues, trends, innovations and challenges in the field of urban transport and mobility, an official statement said.

Chief Secretary Rastogi emphasised that hosting this event is a matter of pride for Haryana and presents a significant opportunity to showcase the state's progress in sustainable urban development, smart transportation solutions, and infrastructure innovation.

In addition to the main sessions, the event will include technical tours and heritage sites, offering delegates a glimpse of the region's rich culture and urban transport initiatives.