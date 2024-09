HC asks trial court not to pass order on charges till Sep 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the trial court not to pass a final order on framing of charges till September 23 in connection with the case of alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The high court’s order came while hearing a plea by riots accused Devangana Kalita seeking direction to the police to provide her certain videos and WhatsApp chats in two cases, including one under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, related to the communal violence during the 2020 protests against the CAA and NRC.

“The counsel for respondent (State) appears through video conferencing and submitted that he does not have the case file with him and seeks adjournment. The counsel for the petitioner opposes the prayer for adjournment on the grounds that arguments on framing of charges are ongoing and this petition pertains to supply of unrelied/relied documents under section 207 of CrPC. “Considering the submissions made, the matter will be listed for arguments on September 23. Till then the trial court may continue with the arguments on charge but no final order be made,” Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said while dictating the order. During the hearing, Kalita’s lawyer submitted that the petitioner was seeking the documents including the videos and chats to prove her innocence.

The lawyer said the video, which was in her favour and would show her innocence, was not being provided to her by the prosecution.