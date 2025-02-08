HC seeks info on illegal religious structures, removal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the city’s religious committee to collect information from land-owning agencies on 249 unauthorised religious structures on public land and submit a report on the action taken for removal.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said after the information was collated, the principal secretary (home) of Delhi government or an officer authorised by him should file a status report in the court within six weeks. The matter was sent from the Supreme Court and related to removal of illegal religious structures on public land.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) counsel said it had identified and demolished 127 illegal religious structures, some of which were built in Sanjay Van and Jahanpanah city forest. Of the 127 structures, 82 were identified by the forest department, the DDA informed the court. “The religious committee is headed by the principal secretary (home), Delhi government.

Accordingly, we direct that the religious committee shall collect complete information of 249 matters, which were identified for removal of unauthorised religious structures, from the agencies on whose land such structures exist as also from the agencies which are responsible for removal of such unauthorised structures,” said the bench.

The court posted the hearing on May 14. The religious committee has said it held 51 meetings and recommended 249 matters for removal of unauthorised religious structures so far. The court noted the structures stood on lands of New Delhi Municipal Council, DDA, Delhi Cantonment Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Ministry of Railways, Department of Forest, Public Works Department and several other departments of Delhi government.