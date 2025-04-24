"He Tried to Shield Tourists, They Shot Him From Behind": Family Mourns Pahalgam Ponywallah's Brave Final Moments

In the aftermath of the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a heart-wrenching story of courage has emerged—that of 28-year-old Syed Adil Hussain, a local ponywallah who died trying to save tourists caught in the crossfire.

Adil, the only local casualty in the attack, was guiding tourists on ponies through the treacherous trail to the scenic Baisaran meadow when gunfire erupted from the pine forests surrounding the area. Eyewitness accounts and family members say that instead of fleeing, Adil confronted the terrorists.

According to his aunt, Salima, Adil grabbed the gun of one of the assailants during the chaos. A bullet tore through his hand, but he didn’t stop. He used his own body to shield the tourists, reportedly shouting, “Don’t kill them.” Salima recalled, “He was strong. They couldn’t fight him face-to-face. So they shot him from behind. The bullets went through his chest.”

Sunday's assault, carried out by a group affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed 26 lives—25 of them tourists from 14 states across India, and one Nepali national. It turned the lush meadows of Baisaran into a scene of horror.

Adil’s family is devastated, not only by the loss of their son but also by the sheer brutality of the attack. “These people are not human,” Salima said through tears. “They should be handed over to us. We don't need an army. Either they die or we do.”

A young woman, newly married just six days ago, was widowed in the violence. “She is like a daughter to me too,” Salima said. “How do you explain this to someone who just started her life?”

The Hussain family endured hours of uncertainty after the attack. Adil’s phone had been switched off, and with no word from him, his family feared the worst. “We went from one police station to another,” his father Haider Shah said. “He worked on that route—we knew he was there.”

Despite their grief, the family takes pride in Adil’s final act of heroism. “We’re not just mourning our son,” Haider said. “We’re mourning all those who died. That girl who lost her husband, another who lost her father… They were innocent. Adil gave his life to save them. We’re proud of him.”

Adil had planned to take a few days off after Sunday—it was meant to be his last working day for a while. Now, his family faces an uncertain future. “He was our only breadwinner,” his mother said. “His father is unwell. I am too. Who will look after us now? How will I marry off my daughter?”

In response to the attack, the Indian government has announced a series of stringent measures. These include an indefinite suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, the closure of the Attari border, and the revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals—including medical visas. All visa holders have been given 72 hours to leave the country.

As the nation mourns, Syed Adil Hussain is being remembered not just as a guide but as a hero—one who put the lives of others before his own.