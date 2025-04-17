Health infrastructure improving daily: Pankaj

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday said that the national capital’s healthcare system is steadily improving, with a strong focus on ensuring better medical facilities for all residents.

“You can see Delhi’s health system improving every day,” Singh told IANS.

“Our goal is to provide the people of Delhi with quality healthcare facilities, whether in dental care or any other department. Dental care is a basic service that everyone should have access to. We’re expanding these services, and it’s a positive step toward better healthcare for all,” he added.

On the rollout of the ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)’ in Delhi, Singh, asked about the current status and figures, said: “I won’t be able to give the exact number right now, but I will share the details after checking.”

On being questioned about improvements in the Mohalla Clinics, he said: “I won’t comment on the improvements in Mohalla Clinics. But I encourage everyone to visit our Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and see the difference. The people of Delhi will be able to compare what a Mohalla Clinic was and what an Ayushman Mandir is now.”