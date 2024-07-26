Live
Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Delhi; disrupts life
Continuous rain since early morning on Friday brought relief from heat and humidity in Delhi, but also caused waterlogging on many of the city’s roads, affecting daily life.
The flooded streets of Delhi made it evident that the government and its agencies had not taken any serious steps towards mitigating the problem of waterlogging in the national Capital during the monsoons.
The Delhi High Court had taken note of the issue and asked the Chief Secretary of Delhi, Naresh Kumar, when the cleaning of storm drains would be completed.
The court had also advised creating a master plan for cleaning drains before the onset of the rainy season to prevent waterlogging, considering Delhi's growing population.
Heavy waterlogging was seen on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Safdarjung Enclave in South Delhi.
The situation outside Saket Metro Station was worse, with office-goers wading through ankle-deep water to catch the metro.
Drivers on major roads of the city could be seen struggling to navigate through the waterlogged streets, which was evidence of the fact that the government had been caught napping where preparations for the monsoons were concerned.