Heavy rain forecast in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rain in Odisha on August 2. The IMD has issued yellow warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm) for one or two places in Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Boudh, Sonepur and Sambalpur districts.

The highest rainfall of 156 mm was recorded at Baripada during the last 24 hours till 8.30 am of Thursday, the weather office said. While Mayurbhanj district recorded very heavy rainfall, districts like Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Puri, Bolangir, Sundargarh and Jajpur have also experienced heavy rainfall.

Noting that there is heavy rainfall in Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Puri districts and possibility of low visibility,

submergence of roads/ bridges and inundation of low-lying areas, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahoo said: “It is instructed to use pumps for dewatering, clearance of the drainage channel and evacuate people of the low lying areas if required.”

From June 1 to July 31, Odisha recorded an average rainfall of 489.5 mm, slightly below the normal 550.7 mm, the IMD said.

Malkangiri district experienced large excess rainfall, while Koraput, Nuapada and Boudh districts had excess rainfall. Fourteen districts saw normal rainfall, and 12 districts were categorised as deficient.

Currently, the water levels of all major rivers are below the danger level. Baitarani river was flowing at 17.28 metres at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district, below the warning level of 17.83 metres.

The water level of Mahanadi river is falling, with the Hirakud dam authorities closing two of the 20 gates previously opened to release water.