Grand ceremony marks oath taking by Bhupalpally civic leaders

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The assumption-of-office ceremony for the newly elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of Bhupalpally Municipality was held with enthusiasm on Sunday, marking the beginning of a fresh administrative term focused on development and civic well-being.

Burra Komurayya officially took charge as Chairman of the municipality, with Ambal Srinivas sworn in as Vice Chairman during the proceedings. The event drew a large gathering of political figures, civic officials and local residents, underlining the community’s interest in its governance. Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, the local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), attended as the chief guest and administered the oath. He extended his congratulations to the newly appointed office-bearers and conveyed his best wishes for their tenure.

The ceremony commenced with special prayers at the Hanuman temple in the town, reflecting the customary tradition of seeking blessings before assuming public office. A sizeable rally followed, with participants proceeding to the Ambedkar statue where floral tributes were laid in honour of the architect of the Indian Constitution. The procession then moved to the Bhupalpally municipality office, where the formal oath-taking took place.

In his address, the MLA urged the municipal leadership and officials to work collectively for the holistic development of Bhupalpally. He highlighted the need to prioritise basic infrastructure, improved sanitation, safe drinking water supply and the construction and maintenance of roads across the municipality. He stressed that earning and maintaining the public’s trust should remain central to governance, and called for prompt action to resolve the everyday problems of citizens.

Speaking at the event, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao emphasised the importance of transparent and accountable use of government funds, urging the municipal team to channel resources effectively to transform Bhupalpally into a model town. “Efficient utilisation of allocated funds and a people-centric approach to governance will be key to our progress,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Collector Vijayalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Jona, senior municipal officials, councillors, Congress party leaders, representatives from allied organisations including the Trade Promotion Corporation and District Library Society, and a significant number of party workers and well-wishers. Representatives such as Congress district president Battu Karunakara, Trade Promotion Corporation Chairman Ayyit Prakash Reddy, District Library Society Chairman Kota Rajababu and CPI district secretary Korimi Rajukumar were present, demonstrating cross-sectional political engagement with the new municipal leadership.

Research into recent municipal governance in Telangana indicates that local bodies like Bhupalpally play a critical role in delivering essential services such as water supply, sanitation, waste management and urban infrastructure development. Effective leadership at the municipal level is widely seen as central to improving quality of life in smaller towns, particularly as urbanisation increases and public expectations for services grow. Strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring community participation remain key challenges for municipalities across the state, according to governance studies.

The newly sworn-in Chairman and Vice Chairman expressed gratitude to supporters and attendees, and reaffirmed their commitment to addressing residents’ needs. They assured citizens that their administration would strive for inclusive development and work collaboratively with government agencies and community stakeholders.