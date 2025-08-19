Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai: Red Alert Issued, Schools and Colleges Closed on August 19 in Thane and Palghar

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, soothsaying red alerts across several areas. Also, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday( August 18 2025) issued a statement regarding the extreme rainfall conditions that are affecting the state, with a particular focus on Mumbai due to the violent rain.

Mumbai recorded 177 millimetres of rainfall within just 6 – 8 hours, egging the Chief Minister to prompt residers to take redundant preventives as further heavy showers are anticipated. Mumbai red alert was declared, Thane, and Raigad and the IMD red alert Mumbai in these areas."

IndiGo Airline on Wednesday (August 19 2025) issued a travel alert to passengers who fly out of Mumbai because of heavy rain and flooding within the city. A number of routes leading connecting to airports are suffering waterlogging, resulting Palghar schools closed and operational difficulties. delays in arrivals and departures are anticipated, and passengers are advised to verify their flight status using their IndiGo app or the website.

Mumbai weather update:

The BMC has directed all businesses and private services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to instruct their workers to work from home and chorus from any unnecessary trip, as per their job conditions.

Due to the heavy rain, with the exception of essential services in areas within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, Municipal Corporation, acting as the District Disaster Management Authority, declared today anon-working day for all other government and semi-government services, as observed in Brihan-mumbai Municipal Corporation

A number of areas of Mumbai were hit with more than 200 millimetres of rainfall within the last 24 hours and Vikhroli located in Mumbai's eastern suburbs noting the largest downpour of 255.5 mm, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday.

For the 24 hours that ended in 8.30 morning on Tuesday morning, it was reported that the Santacruz observatories (representative of the western suburbs) registered 238.2 mm of rainfall.