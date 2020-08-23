Heavy rains expected in many states for next 24 hours, Meteorological Department issued red alert

New Delhi: Many states of the country have been flooded due to heavy rains and there are situations like floods elsewhere. There has also been heavy rainfall in the capital Delhi and its surrounding areas in the last few days. During the rains, the roads here were turned into rivers, which has disrupted life.

At the same time, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in central and western India on this weekend and Monday. A red alert has also been issued for this. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning with the possibility of the monsoon becoming active in these areas.

A warning was issued for eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. In the warning issued for Sunday, there is a possibility of heavy rain in eastern and western Rajasthan, while Saurashtra and Kutch regions have been issued a red alert for Monday.

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and southern parts of Bengal on Sunday. The department has issued a red alert for six districts of Madhya Pradesh, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Betul, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Harda districts.

IMD has issued an 'Orange Alert' for heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and other areas of Konkan. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Konkan region and ghat areas of central Maharashtra in the next 48 hours due to the following pressure on eastern Madhya Pradesh and associated cyclonic flow. According to the Meteorological Department, new monsoon systems may form in the Bay of Bengal in the next one or two days. This may cause more rain than normal in August.