Help CBI set up its new office in North Bengal: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed the West Bengal government to make provisions for setting up a new camp office of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in north Bengal.

The single-judge bench has also directed the state government to make transport arrangements for the central agency officials there. The direction has been given by the court following an appeal by CBI in the matter.

The CBI counsel informed the court that often their officers need to travel to north Bengal from Kolkata for investigation in various matters and hence in such a situation they need a permanent camp office there which is not possible without the cooperation from the state government.

The court found the argument made by CBI counsel in the matter valid and directed the state government to make necessary arrangements for the same. Earlier, on Wednesday, the same bench also approved the deputation of 10 personnel from state police, which include two inspectors and eight constables to CBI.

Meanwhile, a special court of CBI in Kolkata, on Thursday granted judicial custody till November 17 to Partha Sen and Kaushik Maji, who were the last to be arrested by CBI in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal. Both were officials of M. Basu Roy and Company, which was were responsible for supplying optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets for written examinations for school jobs in West Bengal.