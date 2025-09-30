Her Mann ki Baat: Modi pens foreword for Meloni's book

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a foreword for his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni's Indian edition autobiography, describing it has her "Mann ki Baat." "It is not just an autobiography; it is her Mann ki Baat," he said in the foreword of the book titled - ‘I am Giorgia -- My Roots, My Principles’.

"I am delighted that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is penning her autobiography, ‘I Am Giorgia…’ Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life journey. At times, their journeys transcend personal stories and speak to something larger. They remind us of ideals that have endured across cultures and centuries.

Prime Minister Meloni has several such instances in her accomplished life, making this book very special," Modi said in the foreword.

Highlighting the connection between Meloni's journey and "the concept of Nari Shakti," Modi wrote, "There are various ways to understand as well as appreciate Prime Minister Meloni's rise and leadership. Among those, I can see a strong connection between her story and the concept of Nari Shakti, the divine feminine energy that has been venerated in Indic traditions for thousands of years in many forms." "She has held firm to her roots while leading her nation with confidence on the global stage. That is why her journey resonates so deeply with us in India," the foreword said.

Terming it the "bedrock" of his "own personal friendship" with Meloni, PM Modi said in the book, "We are bound by shared civilizational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni.

"As India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and reinforce the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation.

I am confident that it will be well-received as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot. It has been a great honour to have written this foreword," the foreword said.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Meloni has often captured social media’s attention. In 2023, the hashtag #Melodi went viral after PM Modi responded to a selfie shared by Meloni during the COP28 summit in Dubai, a photo she captioned with the blended moniker #Melodi, combining their names.

Earlier this month, the two held a telephone conversation, during which they exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Meloni also extended her wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday, commending his leadership and dedication to India’s development.