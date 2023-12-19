Live
Just In
Heroin worth Rs 1 cr seized in Odisha, one held
Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch arrested a drug peddler and seized heroin worth over Rs 1 crore from his possession during a raid in Keonjhar district.
The 46-year-old accused, Rajendra Kumar Majhi, is a resident of Baidyarajsahi under Keonjhar Town police station.
Following an intelligence input, a team of STF on Monday evening carried out the raid at a secluded spot on National Highway-49 near Jodiaghati area and arrested the accused who was waiting for the customer to hand over the contraband materials.
“During search, contraband brown sugar (heroin) weighing 1.080 kg worth over Rs 1 crore and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such a huge quantity of illegal contraband drugs, for which he was arrested. A case under section 21(c ) of the NDPS act, 1985 has been registered against Rajendra in this connection," said a senior STF official.
The STF sources stated that it has seized more than 74 kg heroin, 202 gram cocaine, over 116 quintals of ganja, 3.630 kg opium since 2020. As many as 184 drug dealers and peddlers have also been arrested by the STF during the same period. The STF has also destroyed seized heroin weighing more than 62 kgs during the last one year.