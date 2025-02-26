High-level meet held on security, traffic management

Prayagraj: A high-level review meeting was held in the ICCC auditorium at the Mela Authority to discuss the Mahashivratri festival and the final bathing festival of the Mahakumbh. The meeting was chaired by Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal and the Additional Director General of Police Prayagraj, Bhanu Bhaskar.

Police Commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Additional Police Commissioners N Kolanchi and Ajay Pal Sharma, IG Range Prayagraj, DIG Kumbh, DM Prayagraj, DCP Nagar, DCP Yamunanagar, SP Kumbh, and senior officers from both the Mela Administration and District Administration took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal emphasised the need to enhance security and arrangements for the devotees visiting all Shiva temples in the city and the Mahakumbh area on Mahashivratri. He instructed officials to ensure smooth entry and exit routes to the temples to prevent any inconvenience for the devotees.

Additionally, he directed that adequate police forces be deployed in the fair area for effective crowd control. Given the expected large crowds during Mahashivratri and the last bathing festival of the Mahakumbh, all security agencies have been placed on high alert.

Special arrangements for security in the fair area and key Shivalayas have been mandated. Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba stressed the importance of managing the traffic system in the city. He announced that a traffic diversion and route plan had been effectively implemented, declaring the entire fair area a 'No Vehicle Zone' starting at 6 PM on Tuesday. No vehicles will be permitted in the fair area, and those, coming from outside districts or remote locations will have designated parking areas.

Arrangements for transporting these devotees have been made to avoid unnecessary traffic jams and crowding. Priority has been given to ensuring the convenience of the devotees through all necessary arrangements.

To maintain health services, a sufficient number of temporary medical camps and ambulance services have been deployed in the fair area. The administration has appealed to all devotees to adhere to traffic rules and administrative guidelines to ensure the successful completion of Mahashivratri and the last bathing festival of the Mahakumbh.