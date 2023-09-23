High-speed train between Ahmedabad & Sanand to commence operations in 6 months

Sanand (Gujarat): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that a high-speed train connecting Ahmedabad to Sanand will commence operations within the next six months.

He made this announcement during the groundbreaking ceremony for semiconductor company Micron's plant in Sanand, Gujarat, where he also mentioned that Vande Bharat Express trains will have stopovers there.

Vaishnaw, the Railway Minister, stated: "A world-class train will start between Ahmedabad and Sanand. The high-speed train will begin very soon, in the next six months."

Furthermore, he praised Gujarat for taking the lead in the semiconductor sector.

In June, Micron had announced plans to establish a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, involving a total investment of $2.75 billion.

Tata Projects has been enlisted to oversee the phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Sanand.

During his speech about the semiconductor ecosystem, Vaishnaw, who also serves as the Communications and IT Minister, highlighted the expected rise in semiconductor demand to Rs 5 lakh crore in the coming years.

He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to establish India's future with domestically designed and manufactured semiconductors.