Himachal twice hit by light quakes in Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla:Himachal Pradesh was twice hit by light intensity quakes in less than 12 hours, an official said on Friday. There was no loss of life.

The epicentre of both the quakes was Lahaul-Spiti district, bordering Tibet.

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.46 a.m. on Friday, the Meteorological Office told IANS.

A day earlier, an earthquake of 3.7 on Richter scale was recorded at 7.38 p.m in the same region.