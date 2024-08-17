  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Hindenburg tip of iceberg: Congress

Hindenburg tip of iceberg: Congress
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue goes beyond the Hindenburg Research's revelations, the Congress...

New Delhi: The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue goes beyond the Hindenburg Research's revelations, the Congress said Friday and claimed the "irregularities and wrongdoings" relating to the business conglomerate span every dimension of the political economy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said "Hindenburg is only the tip of the iceberg" and its allegations are limited to those that deal with the capital markets. "The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani Mega Scam goes far beyond the revelations made by Hindenburg Research's reports.

"Irregularities and wrongdoings relating to the Adani Group span every dimension of the political economy, as documented in our 100 question series HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun)," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

Elaborating on what he said were key elements of the "scam", Ramesh claimed it pertains to "misuse" of India's investigative agencies to secure "Adani monopolies" in ports, airports, cement and other critical sectors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X