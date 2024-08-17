Hindenburg tip of iceberg: Congress

New Delhi: The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue goes beyond the Hindenburg Research's revelations, the Congress said Friday and claimed the "irregularities and wrongdoings" relating to the business conglomerate span every dimension of the political economy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said "Hindenburg is only the tip of the iceberg" and its allegations are limited to those that deal with the capital markets. "The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani Mega Scam goes far beyond the revelations made by Hindenburg Research's reports.

"Irregularities and wrongdoings relating to the Adani Group span every dimension of the political economy, as documented in our 100 question series HAHK (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun)," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

Elaborating on what he said were key elements of the "scam", Ramesh claimed it pertains to "misuse" of India's investigative agencies to secure "Adani monopolies" in ports, airports, cement and other critical sectors.