‘Historic feat in India’s history’

New Delhi : The 2024 Indian General Elections saw a historic voter turnout, resulting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term. The BJP’s decisive victory reaffirmed its dominance, while the Opposition struggled with unity despite pre-election alliances. Key issues like inflation, unemployment, and national security shaped the campaigns. The election witnessed heightened debates over governance models and rising regionalism. Controversies like EVM tampering allegations and violent clashes in some constituencies marred the process. The Modi-led government now faces the dual challenge of fulfilling economic promises and managing a volatile international geopolitical climate.

The tally for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was well short of an expected landslide, dealing a surprise setback for Modi.

Unlike the last two elections, the BJP needed its alliance partners to cross the 272 majority mark in the 543-seat lower house of parliament.

Modi had set a target of more than 400 seats for the NDA. But the alliance secured victory in only 294 constituencies.

The BJP itself won just 240 seats, compared with 303 at the last election in 2019.

“People have placed their faith in NDA (National Democratic Alliance) for a third consecutive time,” Modi wrote. “This is a historical feat in India’s history.”

The BJP’s performance was hit by the party’s poor showing in the country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 lawmakers to Parliament.

The party won only 33 seats in the state, down from the 62 it won in 2019.

The BJP had campaigned on India’s rapid economic expansion and its growing international stature, as well as tried to appeal to the Hindu majority. A grand temple of Lord Ram that Modi inaugurated in January had also not boosted the BJP’s fortunes as it was expected to, they said.

The BJP lost the seat in Ayodhya where the Ram temple is located.