HM Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to address several rallies in Jharkhand tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are scheduled to address several rallies in the poll-bound state of Jharkhand on Saturday (November 9) as a part of the BJP's campaigning in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the eastern state.

HM Shah has got a busy schedule lined up for November 9 as he will address four rallies in Jharkhand where polling will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

The Home Minister will address the first rally at around 11 a.m. in the Chhatarpur Assembly segment. From there, he will leave for Hazaribarh where he is scheduled to address his second poll rally on Saturday at around 12.30 p.m.

After wrapping up the Hazaribagh programme, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president will arrive in Potka where he will address the third rally at around 2 p.m.

In Jamshedpur, Home Minister Shah will address the day's fourth election rally at around 3.15 p.m.

Besides, Amit Shah, his Union Cabinet colleague -- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -- will also address two rallies on November 9 in Jharkhand.

The veteran BJP leader, also a former party president, will address the first rally at around 12.50 p.m. in Khunti and the second rally in Chatra at around 2.25 p.m.

As voting dates are approaching, the BJP has intensified its campaigning in Jharkhand with the party's heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies for garner support for the nominees contesting the two-phase Assembly polls.

During a mega rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on November 4, PM Modi slammed the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), labelling them as "anti-Adivasi".

Accusing the parties of disrespecting country’s Adivasi community, PM Modi highlighted their disregard for India's first female Adivasi President.

Addressing a huge gathering in Chaibasa, PM Modi stated: "History stands as a proof of how the British were uprooted from Kolhan. Today, Kolhan is determined to uproot the corrupt JMM government."

He also prophesied that BJP will be next to form government in the state..

PM Modi also underscored the BJP's commitment to Jharkhand, invoking a popular slogan that has gained traction among the masses: "Roti, beti aur maati ki pukaar, Jharkhand me BJP-NDA sarkar," affirming that if the NDA assumes power, it will focus on addressing local demands symbolised by "Roti, Beti, Maati" (livelihood, daughters, and land).