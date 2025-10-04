HM Shah promises round-the-clock power, schools, health centres in every Chhattisgarh village by 2031

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while attending Bastar Dussehra’s Muria Durbar in Jagdalpur on Saturday, made a sweeping announcement aimed at transforming rural infrastructure and social welfare across Chhattisgarh by 2031. He declared that by 2031, every village in Chhattisgarh would have round-the-clock electricity, government schools, primary health centres, and civil health facilities.

"The people of Chhattisgarh will have bank accounts and they will receive monthly instalment of the ‘Mahtari Vandan Scheme’," the Union Home Minister announced.

This ambitious road map is part of the Centre’s broader push to integrate remote tribal regions into the mainstream development narrative.

HM Shah emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring that no village remains in darkness and no child is deprived of education or basic healthcare.

Addressing tribal leaders, local representatives, and thousands of attendees gathered for the historic event, HM Shah laid out a vision for inclusive development that promises to touch every village and household in the state.

In a move aimed at strengthening welfare delivery, HM Shah also announced that every citizen in Chhattisgarh will be provided with a ration card, Aadhaar card, and a bank account.

He further stated that each beneficiary would receive five kilograms of free food grains, reinforcing the Centre’s resolve to eliminate hunger and improve nutritional security in tribal and rural belts.

These measures are expected to be implemented through coordinated efforts between the state and central governments, leveraging digital platforms and grassroots outreach.

The announcement came during Shah’s participation in the Muria Darbar, a traditional tribal council held as part of the 75-day Bastar Dussehra festival.

The Muria Darbar, which dates back to 1876, is a symbolic forum where tribal elders present grievances and suggestions to the ruling authority.

In the past, Bastar kings presided over the Darbar but today, it serves as a democratic platform for dialogue between tribal communities and government leaders.

HM Shah’s presence at the Muria Darbar was seen as a gesture of respect toward tribal customs and a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to tribal welfare. He was joined by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other senior officials, who sat on traditional mattresses alongside Majhis and community representatives.

The venue, Sirahasara near Bastar Palace, was decorated with coconut leaves and tribal motifs, reflecting the cultural richness of the region.

The Union Home Minister will also digitally transfer of ₹606.94 crore to 6.5 million women beneficiaries under the 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana', further underscoring the government’s focus on inclusive growth.

HM Shah’s announcements signal a long-term development strategy for Chhattisgarh, especially its tribal heartland, and are expected to catalyse infrastructure expansion, digital inclusion, and social equity in the years ahead.



