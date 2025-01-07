  • Menu
HMPV enters India: 3 cases reported from K'taka, Guj

HMPV enters India: 3 cases reported from K’taka, Guj
New Delhi: Three infants tested positive for the Human Metapneu-movirus (HMPV) in Karnataka and Gujarat on Monday, the first reported cases of the...

New Delhi: Three infants tested positive for the Human Metapneu-movirus (HMPV) in Karnataka and Gujarat on Monday, the first reported cases of the virus in India.

The Union Health Ministry sought to assuage fears, asserting that it was well-equipped to handle any potential in-crease in respiratory illnesses.

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. While the Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra governments as-sured that there was no cause for alarm, the Delhi government directed all hospitals to remain fully prepared.

