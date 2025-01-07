Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable check the rates on 7 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable check the rates on 7 January, 2025
- Special trains announced for Sankranti Rush Between AP and Telangana
- Cyberabad police initiates ‘Operation Smile-XI’
- Hyderabad: Police arrest two for stealing vehicle batteries
- Sridhar hits out at BJP leader for remarks against Priyanka
- Telangana now has 3,35,27,925 voters
- Remove flexis & boards at busy junctions, officials told
- Draft DPDP rules focus on children’s data in digital space
- TG fine rice makes its way into border states
Just In
HMPV enters India: 3 cases reported from K’taka, Guj
Highlights
New Delhi: Three infants tested positive for the Human Metapneu-movirus (HMPV) in Karnataka and Gujarat on Monday, the first reported cases of the virus in India.
The Union Health Ministry sought to assuage fears, asserting that it was well-equipped to handle any potential in-crease in respiratory illnesses.
HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. While the Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra governments as-sured that there was no cause for alarm, the Delhi government directed all hospitals to remain fully prepared.
