Horrific Assault On Class 10 Student In Jhansi: Forced Drinking, Stripping, And Brutal Beating By Classmates

In a distressing incident in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 10 student faced egregious abuse at the hands of his classmates. The horrifying episode involved physical assault, forced consumption of alcohol, and public humiliation. According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, the incident unfolded when the student was sitting with a classmate in a park on Monday evening.



A group of four boys, who were also classmates, arrived at the park in a car and forcibly pulled the victim inside the vehicle. Subsequently, they took him to a deserted area near Mauranipur Road. Two more friends of the victim joined the group, and they allegedly engaged in the consumption of alcohol. Shockingly, the situation escalated as the group forced the student to drink alcohol, stripped him naked, and recorded a video of the distressing ordeal.

The video footage, capturing the student being beaten with sticks while pleading for the assault to stop, was later shared online by the perpetrators. The victim described the harrowing experience of pleading with folded hands for forgiveness, yet the assailants persisted in beating him for about an hour. Despite the brutal assault, the student managed to escape and reach home.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Uttar Pradesh Police promptly registered a case against the accused, and an investigation has been initiated. Senior police officer Gyanendra Kumar Singh confirmed that the students involved in the incident have been identified, and legal action is being taken.

The incident highlights the grave nature of the assault, not only involving physical violence but also public shaming through the dissemination of the recorded video. The authorities are now focused on ensuring justice for the victim and holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions.