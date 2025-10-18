House help amoung five held for robbing Sr citizen with toy gun

Five people, including a house help, have been arrested in connection with a robbery at an elderly woman’s residence in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, police said on Friday.

The arrested individuals include two alleged robbers -- identified as Monu alias Vikas Rathi and Akshay, both residents of Bijnor -- and a relative of the house help, identified as Kailash alias Ganju, they said.

Kailash allegedly told the house help that he was in need of money, following which they planned the robbery, according to officials.

“On October 5, the house owner, her help, and one more lady were at home when the robbers, taking advantage of the unlocked door, entered the house. They locked the three women in the bathroom using a toy gun and fled with Rs 5 lakh,” a senior police officer said. Monu and Akshat are history-sheeters and have multiple cases against them, including under the Gangster Act, Arms Act, and for attempt to murder, the officer added.