Huge Trouble For Kejriwal: AAP minister quits citing ‘corruption’

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has resigned from both his post and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over what he called was party's downfall from an anti-corruption group to a party "that's involved in corruption", a clear reference to the Delhi liquor policy case and the arrest of key leaders, including AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

Soon after Anand made the huge announcement, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference alleged that Anand was made to quit "under pressure" by the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Anand, however, did not indicate or allude to coming under pressure as alleged by Bharadwaj. "I joined AAP after seeing its strong message on fighting corruption. Today, the party has found itself in the middle of corrupt practices. That's why I have decided to quit," said Anand, who was Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Minister. "Today, I am very sad, so I have come to share my sorrow. I came into politics when Arvind Kejriwal had said that rajniti badlegi toh desh badlega (if politics changes, the country will change).

Rajniti toh nahi badli, lekin rajneta badal gaye (politics has not changed, but politicians have)," Anand said.



Anand, the MLA from Patel Nagar, is the first Delhi government minister to quit from his post and the AAP as a direct result of the arrest of Kejriwal and the entire liquor policy case. Anand has also alleged that the AAP of discriminatory practices in staffing leadership positions in the party. "There is no Dalit MLA or councillor in the Aam Aadmi Party. Dalit leaders are not even appointed to leadership positions. I follow the principles of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. If I cannot work for Dalits, then there is no point in being in the party," Anand told reporters in Delhi.