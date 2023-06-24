'Hussain Obama' Tweet By Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral On Social Media

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded on Friday to a tweet asking if Assam police would go to arrest former US president Barack Obama over his remarks regarding the alleged insecurity of minorities in India, saying that there are many "Hussain Obamas in India" and that his priority would be dealing with them. He claimed that the Assam Police Department would follow its own priorities.



Sharing a post by a well-known journalist, the BJP leader tweeted that "There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities,”reported Zee News. When asked if they would travel to the US to detain the former US president, the Assam police responded with a tweet.

The journalist raised question that is Assam police travelling to Washington to remove Obama from an aircraft and arrest him? Has a FIR been filed in Guwahati against Obama for hurting feelings yet? The post appears to have been in reference to FIRs being lodged in Assam against opposition figures for remarks they made in other areas of the nation.

Assam police has visited numerous places and even made arrests, such as when they boarded an aeroplane and detained Congressman Pawan Khera in February and detained former Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani last year. Obama stated that if the rights of religious and racial minorities are not maintained, India may 'break apart' in an interview with CNN on Thursday.