IAF chief reviews Eastern Air Command's operational preparedness

New Delhi: A two-day Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders' conference has been held at Air Force Station in Assam's Tezpur town.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, attended the annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders' conference.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) reviewed its operational preparedness, weapon systems and assets at Eastern Air Command. VR Chaudhari reviewed the operational preparedness of the Command and expressed satisfaction on its major achievements.

In his address, the Chief of the Air Staff emphasised the importance of maintaining a high operational preparedness and ensuring the operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets.

According to the IAF, Chaudhari stressed the need for the root-cause analysis of all accidents and incidents, to improve maintenance practices to boost mission effectiveness, and to focus on physical and cyber security at all times.

He urged all commanders to continue their efforts towards providing a safe operational flying environment.

The Chief of the Air Staff was received by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC and was introduced to all commanders and senior officials.

