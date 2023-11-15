IAF to hold air show in Ambala on Nov 23-24

Chandigarh: The Indian Air Force will organise an air show on November 23-24 at the Air Force station in Ambala Cantonment.

During the air show, Surya Kiran and Akashganga teams will showcase their skills alongside the aircraft of Indian Air Force.

Providing information in this regard, a government spokesperson said that all necessary arrangements for the air show have been made by Indian Air Force.

Regarding security, he said orders have already been issued under Section 144 to prohibit drones flying near the Air Force Station.