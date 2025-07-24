Live
- South Korea: Death toll rises to 23 after heavy rains, landslides
- Monsoon fury claims 18 more lives in Pakistan
- Instagram Tightens Child Safety Measures After Predator Algorithm Claims
- The Evolution of Poker: From Real-world to Online Poker Tables
- Will Withdraw Petition from Supreme Court and Begin Mahadayi Work Soon: DCM DK Shivakumar
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- India’s retail sector records 2.24 million square feet leasing volume in April-June
- Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 646.5 crore
- Philippines hit by heavy rains, severe flooding amid series of storms
- ‘We are going to come for you’: Rahul warns EC officials on alleged lapses
ICG gets new pollution control vessel to protect marine ecosystems
The vessel has two side arms capable of collecting oil spills while underway and a radar to detect oil slicks
Defence public sector unit Goa Shipyard Limited on Wednesday launched its second indigenously designed Pollution Control Vessel (PCV), Samudra Prachet, for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official said.
The vessel has two side arms capable of collecting oil spills while underway and a radar to detect oil slicks, the GSL official said.
Director General of Indian Coast Guard Parmesh Sivamani, who was present during the launch at Vasco in South Goa, stressed the strategic importance of the vessel in strengthening India’s capacity for coastal environmental protection and pollution response operations, the official said.
Sivamani said the vessel will play a pivotal role in safeguarding marine ecosystems. sThe indigenously designed Samudra Prachet (Yard 1268) is the second in a series of two PCVs. The first one, Samudra Pratap (Yard 1267), was launched on August 29 last year.
GSL Chairman and Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay also attended the event. He underscored the critical importance of this platform in advancing India’s maritime environmental preparedness.
Upadhyay also said that the vessel has 72 per cent indigenous content, which he called a significant contribution to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
A senior GSL official said the vessel is 114.5 metres long and 16.5 metres wide, with a displacement of 4170 tonnes. It will be manned by 14 officers and 115 sailors, he said.
The official said that the vessel is equipped with two side-sweeping arms capable of collecting oil spills while underway, as well as a modern radar system for detecting oil slicks.
He said the PCV is engineered to recover oil across the “full viscosity spectrum, pump in contaminated water, analyse and separate pollutants and store recovered oil in dedicated onboard tanks”.