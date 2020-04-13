ICMR invites institutions to study plasma therapy

New Delhi : The Indian Council of Medical research has sought letters of intent from institutions with necessary equipment and infrastructure to participate in a clinical trial to study safety and efficacy of therapeutic plasma exchange in COVID-19 patients, subsequent to necessary approvals and clearances.

The apex medical research body's invite was uploaded on the ICMR website on Sunday.

The project is named "Multi-center, Phase II, Open Label, Randomized Controlled Study of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange in COVID-19".

The Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is an experimental procedure for critically ill COVID-19 patients which, the ICMR said, it does not recommend as a treatment option outside of clinical trials.

The primary objective of the study is to assess the efficacy of TPE in improving the clinical status of COVID-19 patients and to evaluate the safety of treatment with anti SARS-CoV-2 plasma in patients with COVID-19.

The study will include hospitalised COVID-19 patients who are critically ill, fulfil the inclusion and exclusion criteria, and are admitted for care at COVID-19 management facilities in India.