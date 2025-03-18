IED found in J&K’s Shopian, bomb disposal squad deployed

Srinagar: An improvised explosive device (IED) was found on Tuesday by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Officials said that an IED was found in Habdipora village of the district this afternoon. “Bomb disposal squad was immediately called in to dispose of the IED safely. The area has been cordoned off,” officials said.

Tuesday’s IED in the Shopian district was found a day after an IED was found in Reshipora village of the Qaimoh area in neighbouring Kulgam district.

The bomb disposal squad had safely defused the IED at Reshipora village.

IEDs are planted on highways and roads by the terrorists to target vehicles of the army, security forces and also the cavalcades of the VIPs.

These explosive devices are crude and are triggered either by pressure or by remote control.

IEDs have in the past caused massive damage to personnel of the army, security forces and the J&K Police force.

It is specifically to tackle the threat posed by IEDs that road opening parties (ROPs) of the security forces move out on highways and roads with the first light with metal detectors, sniffer dogs and other electronic equipment to secure roads before convoys of the army, security forces, police or the cavalcades of the VIPs are allowed to move on these highways and roads.

The terrorists have even at times planted IEDs at busy market places to target civilians to disturb peace in the union territory.

An IED is a bomb constructed and deployed in ways other than in conventional military action. It may be constructed of conventional military explosives, such as an artillery shell, attached to a detonating mechanism. IEDs are commonly used as roadside bombs.

The term ‘IED’ was coined by the British Army during the Northern Ireland conflict to refer to booby traps by the IRA and entered into common use in the US during the Iraq War.