If Citizenship Act not related to religion, why not include Muslims? Asks Bengal BJP leader

NEW DELHI: Chandra Kumar Bose, BJP Vice President for West Bengal, on Tuesday demanded transparency in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 saying if it was not related to any religion, then Muslims should also be included.

"If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Let's be transparent," he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, late on Monday night and on Tuesday, Bose also said that India is a nation open to all religions and communities and should not be compared to any other country.

"Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation - as it's a nation open to all religions and communities," he said.

On BJP's stand that Muslims are not being persecuted in their home countries, he said if that is the case, "they would not come, so there's no harm in including them."

No sir , both minorities and Muslims may come for economic reasons also which is 100% true for Muslims. For others it may or may not be true.

Also Baloch want their separate nation, not Indian citizenship

Sect exploitation can't be ground 4 it as it is everywhere, even in India.

However, he added, "this is not entirely true - what about Baloch who live in Pakistan and Afghanistan? What about Ahmadiyyas in Pakistan?"

Bose said the party which would follow the inclusive ideology of Subhas Chandra Bose representing all communities and work for the upliftment of all strata of the society would win Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections. "The rest would be irrelevant."