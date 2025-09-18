If Rahul Gandhi is claiming vote deletions, there must be some basis: SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq

Sambhal: In the wake of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations of systemic vote deletions from Congress booths, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, on Thursday said that if he is making such claims, "there must be some basis for it".

Speaking to IANS, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq noted: "Rahul Gandhi is not just any political leader—he holds the constitutional post of LoP. If he’s making such a serious allegation, we must believe there is some truth behind it. I want a strong democracy, and unfortunately, it appears that certain constitutional positions are working under pressure. That’s not healthy for a democracy. Everything in this country must function under the Constitution."

"If Rahul Gandhi has raised this issue, he will likely provide more clarity or action on it in the coming days," he added.

Gandhi recently launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that votes in Congress-heavy booths were being deleted through fake logins via a centralised system. However, he stopped short of detailing whether the Congress would pursue legal recourse or file a formal complaint with the Commission.

In response, the ECI dismissed the allegations as "baseless and factually incorrect", specifically referring to the claims about Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency.

The SP MP also reacted to a fresh political row sparked by BJP’s newly appointed Mumbai unit chief, Ameet Satam, who controversially stated that the upcoming BMC elections were about the "safety" of Mumbai and that "a Khan" should not be made Mayor—a statement widely interpreted as a communal reference.

Criticising the remarks, Barq said: "No one can prevent someone from becoming Mayor, nor can anyone impose a Mayor of their choice. This is a democracy governed by the Constitution. People have the right to vote, and the public decides who will be Mayor, MLA, or MP—not the BJP or any one individual."

He further accused the BJP of deliberately stoking communal tension.

"This mentality gets exposed time and again—whether in speeches, rallies, or press conferences. But there is no real hatred between Hindus and Muslims. These are just a few individuals trying to create a divide for political gain," Barq said.

Expressing faith in the people, he added: "I believe the public will respond wisely. One of the very candidates targeted by such statements may just win—and that will be the real reply to this dangerous rhetoric."



