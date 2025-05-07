Live
If you tease us, we won't let you go: JP Nadda on 'Operation Sindoor'
Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday stated that 'Operation Sindoor' is a strong message from India following the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring the country's capability and resolve to uproot terrorism from its very roots.
In a calculated military strike following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror infrastructure sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Taking to X, Nadda wrote, "India's message on Pahalgam -- If you tease us, we won't let you go. Prime Minister Modi said that those who attack the soul of India will be given severe punishment."
"India is both capable and determined to uproot terrorism from its roots. We will eradicate the scourge of terrorism," he added, reaffirming the government's hardline stance against cross-border terrorism.
The military operation struck camps and logistical hubs linked to terror groups held responsible for orchestrating the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian intelligence agencies have linked the assault to Pakistan-based terror groups, with The Resistance Front, a known Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, claiming responsibility.
According to official sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored the operation closely, maintaining constant communication with top military commanders and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
The Indian Army's spokesperson confirmed the precision and limited scope of the strikes, stating, "Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed."
Emphasising the restrained nature of the operation, the Army further clarified that no civilian, military, or economic infrastructure within Pakistan was harmed.
"The operation was non-escalatory in its intent and execution," the spokesperson said, adding, "Justice is served. Jai Hind."